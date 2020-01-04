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The Collapse: SHTF (S1E1)
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281 views • January 04, 2020
In this first episode of The Collapse, civil unrest triggers a group of saboteurs to execute a plan.
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Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some royalty-free video clips are from Pixabay: https://pixabay.com/videos/
Some royalty-free video clips are from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/search/videos/
Royalty-free sound effects from SoundBible: http://soundbible.com/
Some photos are from government websites
Wikipedia article on Metcalf attack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metcalf_sniper_attack
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Contact/Social Media and other video presence:
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/laurel
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/
Gab: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Snail mail:
Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some royalty-free video clips are from Pixabay: https://pixabay.com/videos/
Some royalty-free video clips are from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/search/videos/
Royalty-free sound effects from SoundBible: http://soundbible.com/
Some photos are from government websites
Wikipedia article on Metcalf attack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metcalf_sniper_attack
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