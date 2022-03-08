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Suing The State Over COVID Tyranny Using Common Law Remedy Of Mandamus & Habeas Corpus
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42 views • March 08, 2022
David Tulis is a citizen who is standing up for his rights, and for those of the people in Tennessee. He believes he has the right approach both biblically and lawfully to win the day against the tyrannical COVID restrictions imposed by a Republican governor over the past couple of years. He joins me in this episode to talk about the means he is using and how you can do it too.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/suing-the-state-over-covid-tyranny-using-common-law-remedy-of-mandamus-habeas-corpus-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/suing-the-state-over-covid-tyranny-using-common-law-remedy-of-mandamus-habeas-corpus-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtmp://ls3.live.rmbl.ws/slot-29tyradiolive
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https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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