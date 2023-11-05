The Right Way to Approach God

How do we approach God? Cain did it wrong from the outset while King Solomon had the right approach but ended up veering down the line; he was also responsible for the creation of the Samaritans, who were hated by the Jews for being unclean half-breeds. So it was rather scandalous that Jesus chose to travel through Samaria and interact with them.

Jesus brought out that proper worship of God must be done in spirit and in truth and this can only happen if you’re born again and walking in truth. That means obeying God’s commandments and living a life that is set apart from the world. Only then are you able to come boldly into God’s presence and give Him pure worship that is not vain but in spirit and in truth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1254.pdf

RLJ-1254 -- SEPTEMBER 5, 2010

