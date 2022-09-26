Create New Account
FBI Agents Lead Stasi-like Armed Raid on Catholic Family
A heavily armed federal SWAT team arrested a Catholic pro-life supporter in his Philadelphia home. Mark Houck conducts sidewalk ministry near abortion clinics. FBI agents arrested the 48 father for violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. 

According to the Department of Justice, the law makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care. Mr. Houck was arrested for allegedly shoving a man who made repeated obscene comments to Mr. Houck’s 12-year-old son. 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/26/22.

