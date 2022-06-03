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Climate Change Hoax? Part 3
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211 views • June 03, 2022
I address the conflict between those who are alarmed about climate change and those who deny climate change, and those who advocate alternative energy sources and those who advocate the continued reliance on fossil fuels.
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