Symphony of Health, Reversing Aging. Dr. Todd Ovokaitys is interviewed by John Petersen

Dr. Todd Ovokaitys talks with John Petersen, explaining some of his current processes that reverse aging, turning back the biological clock at the DNA level (typically three years per treatment), and how this is measured.
This fascinating discussion touches on topics including photoacoustic resonance, Reich machines, stem cells, energetic vibrations, and even biodynamic formulas and agricultural applications.
Dr. Todd Ovokaitys will join TransitionTALKS
