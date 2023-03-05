Create New Account
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (03/02/23)
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (03/02/23)

BUSTED-
NY Post Exposes 10 Myths told by ‘experts’ about COVID. How Many Did You Get Right?; Former Executive Pushed Out By Levi’s Over Covid Stance Protecting Children; Covering Up Wuhan Pays At The W.H.O.; Ohio Chemical Leak Update Leaves More Questions Than Answers; Mrs. Universe Uses Platform to Inform and Inspire For Autism; Woody Harrelson Stirred it Up On SNL

Guests: Jennifer Sey, Heidi Scheer

del bigtreethehighwire with03-02-23

