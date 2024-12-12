AMERICA First w/Solomon, Bannons w/Rep. Chip Roy, Chicks On Right: Scandals, DeVory: Ukraine | EP1409 - Highlights Begin 12/12/2024 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v5yn4ae-ep1409.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

AMERICA First 12/12 - The Democrats are finally in trouble. John Solomon

https://rumble.com/embed/v5vskyh/?pub=2trvx





***

Bannons War Room 12/12 - Rep. Chip Roy Discusses The Fine Details Of The NDAA, Border Reconciliation Package, And 3-Month CR

https://rumble.com/embed/v5w22gn/?pub=2trvx





***

Chicks On The Right 12/12 - The Latest Media Scandals For Mace, Hegseth, And Kari Lake News!

https://rumble.com/embed/v5vtf4q/?pub=2trvx





***





https://rumble.com/embed/v5vwdzt/?pub=2trvx





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



