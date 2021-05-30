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FAUCI ACCUSED OF BIOTERRORISM 30 YEARS AGO _ Dr. Robert Willner MD, PHD
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141 views • May 30, 2021
FULL INTERVIEW - FAUCI ACCUSED OF BIOTERRORISM 30 YEARS AGO _ Dr. Robert Willner MD, PHD
You will note that the same scenario with many of the same players is being used for this COVID HOAX.
The History of the AIDS Epidemic excerpt from Deadly Deception
1994
HIV does not cause AIDS.... The point that everyone is missing is that all of those original papers Gallo wrote on HIV have been found fraudulent.... The HIV hypothesis was based on those papers. — Peter Duesberg
How the Lie Began
In 1980, Dr. Robert Gallo, a retrovirologist with the National Cancer Institute, discovered the first human retrovirus (HTLV-I). A retrovirus is distinguished from an ordinary virus by virtue of the fact that its RNA is converted to DNA by an enzyme called reverse transcriptase. Its replication and survival is totally dependent on the viability of the host cell. If the host cell dies, the virus is finished. Dr. Gallo knew this basic fact; however, he would soon purposely ignore this fact in order to serve his own needs by claiming that the virus was very "mysterious". Somehow it would mysteriously survive while mysteriously slaughtering T-cells by the millions (this has never been observed). He had contended in the past, but failed to prove, that the very same retrovirus (HTLV-I) caused a specific type of leukemia which was occuring in Japan. The power of position, that of being a top government official and scientist, has allowed the erroneous label of "leukemia virus" to remain intact even though it was rejected by the scientific community.
[Read more - Source] http://whale.to/c/willner_deadly_deception.html
You will note that the same scenario with many of the same players is being used for this COVID HOAX.
The History of the AIDS Epidemic excerpt from Deadly Deception
1994
HIV does not cause AIDS.... The point that everyone is missing is that all of those original papers Gallo wrote on HIV have been found fraudulent.... The HIV hypothesis was based on those papers. — Peter Duesberg
How the Lie Began
In 1980, Dr. Robert Gallo, a retrovirologist with the National Cancer Institute, discovered the first human retrovirus (HTLV-I). A retrovirus is distinguished from an ordinary virus by virtue of the fact that its RNA is converted to DNA by an enzyme called reverse transcriptase. Its replication and survival is totally dependent on the viability of the host cell. If the host cell dies, the virus is finished. Dr. Gallo knew this basic fact; however, he would soon purposely ignore this fact in order to serve his own needs by claiming that the virus was very "mysterious". Somehow it would mysteriously survive while mysteriously slaughtering T-cells by the millions (this has never been observed). He had contended in the past, but failed to prove, that the very same retrovirus (HTLV-I) caused a specific type of leukemia which was occuring in Japan. The power of position, that of being a top government official and scientist, has allowed the erroneous label of "leukemia virus" to remain intact even though it was rejected by the scientific community.
[Read more - Source] http://whale.to/c/willner_deadly_deception.html
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