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257 – The Lie of the Tithe with David Carrico - 02-12-2017
Updated Nov 2026
Remnant Gathering
Are you discerning the signs of the times? We all need to open our eyes as things are getting worse and so many are lost. This thought provoking teaching will be continued in the future.
The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.
FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "
Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/
Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios
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• YOU TUBE Channel: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233
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• RUMBLE CHANNEL: www.rumble.com/c/FOJCRadio #bible
• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer #podcast
• PODCASTS FOJC Radio www.fojcradio.com/podcasts #podcast
• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault
• RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/
Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios
Resources:
www.fojcradio.com/our-books-dvds-more/books-booklets-cell-group-bible-studies/
Always check our website for up to date contact information
If you would like to reach out to the ministry you can here:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone: 812-566-1060
Email: [email protected]
Site: www.fojcradio.com
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