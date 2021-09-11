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Dr. Jane Ruby Reports - Children Ages 6-17 - Going Blind and Deaf After the COVID mRNA Shot
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573 views • September 11, 2021
Stew Peters interviewed Jane Ruby on the adverse effects associated with the COVID mRNA shot in children in the age group of 6-17. Dr. Ruby reports that VAERS alone shows. 73 children are now permanently blind and 48 children are now permanently deaf in that age group as a result of the COVID mRNA injection.
Additionally, a University of California at Davis study showed that children 12-17 are 4x more likely to experience serious cardiac injury as a result of the mRNA shot than to get COVID. Study available here: https://bit.ly/3z2Xo9h
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Additionally, a University of California at Davis study showed that children 12-17 are 4x more likely to experience serious cardiac injury as a result of the mRNA shot than to get COVID. Study available here: https://bit.ly/3z2Xo9h
For more updates subscribe to this channel.
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