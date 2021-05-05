© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOU'RE UNIQUE - Let Your Voice Be Heard
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • May 05, 2021
"The only limit is your willingness to act. The time to act is now."
When they have enough data about you, no soldiers are needed to control you. Think about that.
When they have enough data about you, no soldiers are needed to control you. Think about that.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.