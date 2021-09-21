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Watch Elon Musk announce Humanoid Tesla Bot which was made to be 'friendly'
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321 views • September 21, 2021
Watch Elon Musk announce Humanoid Tesla Bot which was made to be 'friendly' but still able to be overpowered just in case. The humanoids will take over jobs that are vacant and repetitive, 'that no one wants to do'.
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