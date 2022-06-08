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THE INNER ARCHITECT | True Pathfinder
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170 views • June 08, 2022
In this video we explore how your unprocessed life events, beliefs, attitudes and biological conflicts lead to chronic diseases, if not addressed, and discuss a proven method to resolve those psychological triggers of disease, so that you, as your inner architect, can reconstruct you own house and heal yourself.
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
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Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #holistichealing #biologicalconflict #trauma #PTSD #depression #EMDR #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #chronicdiseaseprevention #chronicdiseasetreatment
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #holistichealing #biologicalconflict #trauma #PTSD #depression #EMDR #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #chronicdiseaseprevention #chronicdiseasetreatment
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