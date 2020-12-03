Canadian Politician - Randy Hillier - Questions Another COVID Scheme

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The Premier has announced another #COVID19 scheme, to extend the state of confusion and contradictions. A crisis propped up by counterfeit data and false cases.
We are now going to test 100,000 healthy people everyday with a PCR test that the government has acknowledged will produce approx 1000 false positive cases everyday to keep the crisis alive.
I asked the Premier what the endgame was for his COVID scheme. It seems that either they are making it up as they go or have no end in sight. #onpoli
If we want to see these restrictions come to an end we must keep speaking out by contacting the Premier, your MPP, local representatives, and health unit. We do not need a scheme to keep us in lockdowns, we need to return to normal.
Premier: [email protected] or [email protected] or 416-325-1941
Find Your MPP: https://www.ola.org/en/members
Source : https://www.facebook.com/178772728799738/posts/3928490563827917/?sfnsn=mo
Thanks to Brenda C for the tip.