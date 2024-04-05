82C Army
Apr 4, 2024
As many of you already know the WEF and the like are attempting to usurp government power’s. While being a non elected NGO (Non Governmental Organization) entity.
This is a great start however legal theft/taxation and harm will remain. This is still one of the prime problem’s and topics most continue avoiding. Even in the alternative media.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ndtqi-one-way-to-start-defeating-the-who-and-the-like.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.