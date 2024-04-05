Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
One Way To Start Defeating The WHO And The Like
channel image
High Hopes
3135 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
76 views
Published 13 hours ago

82C Army


Apr 4, 2024


As many of you already know the WEF and the like are attempting to usurp government power’s. While being a non elected NGO (Non Governmental Organization) entity.


This is a great start however legal theft/taxation and harm will remain. This is still one of the prime problem’s and topics most continue avoiding. Even in the alternative media.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ndtqi-one-way-to-start-defeating-the-who-and-the-like.html

Keywords
taxationwhotheftredactedusurpworld health organizationworld economic forumngowefdefeatinggovernment powers82c armynon elected

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket