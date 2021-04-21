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The Truth About the Waco Massacre
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76 views • April 21, 2021
Blackstone Intelligence


On April 19th, 1993 federal agents from the FBI and ATF converged on the Mount Carmel ranch in Waco, Texas and massacred 76 innocent people - among them, dozens of children. This is their story.

Jake Morphonios recounts the history of the event - what led up to it and how it went down. The purpose of this historical review is not to glorify violence but to educate the public about in the hope that future incidents like this can be prevented.

Autographed Pocket Constitution: https://blackstone-intelligence.myshopify.com/products/autographed-pocket-constitution


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(You are also welcome to send personal letters to me here.)

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💜 BOOK WISH LIST:

If you would like to donate a book to me from my Amazon Wish List to help with my research, you can do so here: http://a.co/aDwJtQQ​​​

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Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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