BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHAOS in Cyprus! Israeli Ships SET ABLAZE as Revolt EXPLODES Against Netanyahu’s Expansion!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10126 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1189 views • 2 days ago

The streets of Cyprus are erupting as furious protesters rise against Israel’s creeping expansion and secret land grabs, with Israeli ships reportedly set ablaze in a wave of anti-colonial anger that has left Netanyahu’s regime in shock; what started as a real estate scandal has exploded into a full-blown revolt — a direct challenge to Israel’s attempts to dominate the Mediterranean and use Cyprus as its next pawn; Cypriots have had enough, and the fire is spreading fast.

In this video, we break down the hidden ties between Israel and Cyprus, the secret land deals, the influence operations, and how the same pattern of occupation that destroyed Palestine is now unfolding in the Eastern Mediterranean; we also explore the explosive court case against Israeli developer Shimon Aykut, the leaked “Poseidon’s Wrath” plan revealing Israel’s military ambitions, and how the youth of Cyprus have reignited resistance; this revolt isn’t just about ships — it’s about sovereignty, survival, and saying NO to occupation.

Mirrored - Openminded Reporter

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
israelnetanyahucyprus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy