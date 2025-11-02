CHAOS in Cyprus! Israeli Ships SET ABLAZE as Revolt EXPLODES Against Netanyahu’s Expansion!

The streets of Cyprus are erupting as furious protesters rise against Israel’s creeping expansion and secret land grabs, with Israeli ships reportedly set ablaze in a wave of anti-colonial anger that has left Netanyahu’s regime in shock; what started as a real estate scandal has exploded into a full-blown revolt — a direct challenge to Israel’s attempts to dominate the Mediterranean and use Cyprus as its next pawn; Cypriots have had enough, and the fire is spreading fast.

In this video, we break down the hidden ties between Israel and Cyprus, the secret land deals, the influence operations, and how the same pattern of occupation that destroyed Palestine is now unfolding in the Eastern Mediterranean; we also explore the explosive court case against Israeli developer Shimon Aykut, the leaked “Poseidon’s Wrath” plan revealing Israel’s military ambitions, and how the youth of Cyprus have reignited resistance; this revolt isn’t just about ships — it’s about sovereignty, survival, and saying NO to occupation.

