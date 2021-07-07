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'Vaccine Passports' are THE END OF FREEDOM. We will be DIGITAL SLAVES if we allow them !!!
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122 views • July 07, 2021
This low IQ politician is telling you exactly what they're planning for you.... no vaccine and you won't get paid, can't enter a restaurant, can't travel, or experience most other freedoms. His other politician buddies are better at marketing so they'll be selling in #NoJabNoPay as the more acceptable sounding 'Vaccine Passport'. But don't be fooled, it's EXACTLY the SAME thing. Once they've introduced it there will be nothing to stop them from increasingly limiting your freedom to the point where you basically will not be able to buy or sell. It's starting to look like the Mark of the Beast.
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