End of May Update: Tasting Homegrown Tomatoes, Pollinated Kabocha & Indoor Seed Sprouts

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 30th. As May wraps up, my garden is thriving! I got to taste the first of the tomatoes, and they’re absolutely delicious. The Kabocha pumpkins are doing great after being pollinated. I’ve also replanted the new Eggplant starts. From Garden to Table, I picked some Swiss chard to enjoy with a meal… and I topped my homemade cheesecake with June Berries that my neighbor grew. Plus, a new batch of seeds in the indoor grow tower has sprouted.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:46Vining & Tasty Tomatoes
03:26Thriving Kabocha Plants
04:15Blossoming Zucchini Plants
04:35Transplanting New Eggplant Starts
10:52Staking Small Eggplant Starts
11:26Checking on the Ginger
12:03Harvesting Swiss Chard Leaves
13:35Watering & Staking Newly Planted Eggplants
15:18Tending the New Pumpkin Plants
16:28Tending Other Garden Plants
17:25Adding Eggshells for Snail Control
18:05Coffee Grounds for Acidity
19:29Garden to Table: Swiss Chard, Cheesecake
23:22Redirecting Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Vines
27:13Pollinating Zucchini Plants
28:50Checking Peppers & Sweet Potatoes
29:42Jute Mallow & Okra Sprouts
30:07Scenes of Kamakura
30:22Mt. Fuji 富士山