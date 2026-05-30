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End of May Update: Tasting Homegrown Tomatoes, Pollinated Kabocha & Indoor Seed Sprouts
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 30th. As May wraps up, my garden is thriving! I got to taste the first of the tomatoes, and they’re absolutely delicious. The Kabocha pumpkins are doing great after being pollinated. I’ve also replanted the new Eggplant starts. From Garden to Table, I picked some Swiss chard to enjoy with a meal… and I topped my homemade cheesecake with June Berries that my neighbor grew. Plus, a new batch of seeds in the indoor grow tower has sprouted.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:46Vining & Tasty Tomatoes

03:26Thriving Kabocha Plants

04:15Blossoming Zucchini Plants

04:35Transplanting New Eggplant Starts

10:52Staking Small Eggplant Starts

11:26Checking on the Ginger

12:03Harvesting Swiss Chard Leaves

13:35Watering & Staking Newly Planted Eggplants

15:18Tending the New Pumpkin Plants

16:28Tending Other Garden Plants

17:25Adding Eggshells for Snail Control

18:05Coffee Grounds for Acidity

19:29Garden to Table: Swiss Chard, Cheesecake

23:22Redirecting Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Vines

27:13Pollinating Zucchini Plants

28:50Checking Peppers & Sweet Potatoes

29:42Jute Mallow & Okra Sprouts

30:07Scenes of Kamakura

30:22Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy