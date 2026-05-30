End of May Update: Tasting Homegrown Tomatoes, Pollinated Kabocha & Indoor Seed Sprouts

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 30th. As May wraps up, my garden is thriving! I got to taste the first of the tomatoes, and they’re absolutely delicious. The Kabocha pumpkins are doing great after being pollinated. I’ve also replanted the new Eggplant starts. From Garden to Table, I picked some Swiss chard to enjoy with a meal… and I topped my homemade cheesecake with June Berries that my neighbor grew. Plus, a new batch of seeds in the indoor grow tower has sprouted.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll