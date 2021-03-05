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Covid-19 Documentaries Series: Plandemic_I
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46 views • March 05, 2021
Original: https://plandemicseries.com/
It all began after a 3 hour interview with whistleblower & scientist, Judy Mikovits. Her testimony shines light on the depth of corruption behind key players in our global healthcare system, after this discussion, there was no turning back.
It all began after a 3 hour interview with whistleblower & scientist, Judy Mikovits. Her testimony shines light on the depth of corruption behind key players in our global healthcare system, after this discussion, there was no turning back.
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