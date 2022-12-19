Kurt Bestor: “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” from Airus Christmas 2 – Heaven in Musical Form

Breathtaking, transcendental, Wonderful, inspirational, and Incredible are all words that can be used to describe Kurt Bestor's "Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring." It may be the single best piece of Christmas music ever recorded. Take a listen, and you will come back to it again and again. Each note seems perfectly placed, each instrument expertly blends in with the next. It lifts mankind to a higher plane.

Bach's incredibly beautiful "Jesus bleibet meine Freude" meets it's match in this arrangement, and the combination is pure exultation.

Merry Christmas!

