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KJOzborne: The 1992 Olympics Predicted 2021 [20.12.2021]
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44 views • December 21, 2021
Barcelona 1992 Opening Ceremony - Full Length | Barcelona 1992 Replays
Relive the full Opening Ceremony of the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona, including the iconic lighting of the cauldron via archer Antonio Rebollo's arrow.
784,022 views Premiered May 4, 2020
Olympics - 8.4M subscribers
https://youtu.be/IzGCXdX6gig
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTl3QQTvqHFjurroKxexy2Q
KJ: Hey ALL! Thanks for watching. If you didn't know, I have been VERY BUSY OFF of Youtube. Check my site to stay updated and to see what you've been missing! Thanks!
http://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
- "1992 was the year the Agenda 21 papers were signed"...
KJOzborne - 17524 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXMnkx9gwpZQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
The 1992 Olympics Predicted 2021
27,747 views Dec 20, 2021
Thescariestmovieever - 490K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eHukUgojw8w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ
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Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
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Help support my work: https://www.Patreon.Com/kjozborne
Paypal@[email protected]
Updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
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All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
Free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.Com/sca957
Relive the full Opening Ceremony of the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona, including the iconic lighting of the cauldron via archer Antonio Rebollo's arrow.
784,022 views Premiered May 4, 2020
Olympics - 8.4M subscribers
https://youtu.be/IzGCXdX6gig
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTl3QQTvqHFjurroKxexy2Q
KJ: Hey ALL! Thanks for watching. If you didn't know, I have been VERY BUSY OFF of Youtube. Check my site to stay updated and to see what you've been missing! Thanks!
http://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
- "1992 was the year the Agenda 21 papers were signed"...
KJOzborne - 17524 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXMnkx9gwpZQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
The 1992 Olympics Predicted 2021
27,747 views Dec 20, 2021
Thescariestmovieever - 490K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eHukUgojw8w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ
Podcast for KJ's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneselected=rep8601546168
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
Amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
Emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Help support my work: https://www.Patreon.Com/kjozborne
Paypal@[email protected]
Updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
My website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
Bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
Rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
Minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
Instagram: https://www.Instagram.Com/thescariestmovieever/
Facebook: https://www.Facebook.Com/thescariestmovieever/
Twitter: https://twitter.Com/scariestmovie
Pinterest: https://www.Pinterest.Com/scariestmovie/_saved/
Brighteon: https://www.Brighteon.Com/channels/kjozborne
Odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
Free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.Com/sca957
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