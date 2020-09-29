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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 29 September 2020
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20 views • September 30, 2020
Need to Know (24 September 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Rebecca Carnes of Newtown, CT. Presidential Debate Heavyweight battle. CNN shockingly acts Journalistic--asks Dem how Coney Barrett is Illegal. Dem path to victory: mail fraud for the win! Trump snarls at Iran. Ilhan Omar Ballot fraud. BLM sinking Dems as Kamala supports protests as “essential.” Pro sports BLM spectacle sinks ratings. Dem mayors instructing police to not do their jobs. Rittenhouse parents receive standing ovation at Wisconsin event.
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