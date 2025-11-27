Mankind Rise Evil Is In Control

November 6th 2025 Christopher James LIve Stream for the World.

Link to every Thursday live stream bit.ly/awclivefeed





Evil is shown occurring worldwide as mankind sits idle and does nothing.

We must gather and fight back on mass and quickly as the end game is approaching faster every day now.





Only Truth and Love with Courage will mankind survive.





MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This removes graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid lie vaccinations.





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc





Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/





God bless and God Speed truly appreciate everyone's help to get this out.

Christopher