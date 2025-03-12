The 144,000 #11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introduce and explore "Spiritual Dance". The 144,000 are also doing this spiritual dance in addition to spiritual singing on Mount Sion/Zion being with the Lamb of God. Explore circular dance in physical layer as basis for the spiritual dance. Provide insight into the Greek word for "add" EPICHOROGEO from 2 Peter 1 Scriptures: Revelation 14:3