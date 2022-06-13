Busted! Homeland Security Secretary Lied To Senate About Disinfo Board!

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Thanks to the diligent work of Sens. Grassley and Hawley - and a whistleblower from within the Department of Homeland Security - we now know that DHS's work on the "Disinformation Governance Board" began back in September, 2021, not this spring as DHS Secretary Mayorkas testified. Also we know from leaked documents that the focus was not on "foreign adversaries" but was to focus on “conspiracy theories about the validity and security of elections” and “disinformation related to the origins and effects of COVID-19 vaccines or the efficacy of masks.” Also: smoking gun proof that DHS senior officials sought high-level meetings with Twitter to push censorship of Americans! Will more Senators show interest in these lies and attacks on the First Amendment?
Links to related articles: https://www.theepochtimes.com/grassley-hawley-say-mayorkas-misled-congress-on-status-of-dhs-disinformation-board_4522345.html
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/grassley_hawley_to_deptofhomelandsecuritydisinformationgovernanceboard.pdf