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Are You A Thought Criminal_ You May Have Had Too Much To Think!
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51 views • February 04, 2021
Source: Shaking My Head Productions -- This is how they are selling the public on getting the vaccine. They are pulling out all the stops. How dare you think differently. How dare you think for yourself. How dare you think. How dare you anything.
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