From the River to the Sea of Palestinians - Joyful welcome for Palestinian prisoners in Khan Younis - clip 2

Sea of Palestinians - Joyful welcome for Palestinian prisoners in Khan Younis - clip 2. Video from earlier yesterday, Oct. 13th.
Freedom arrives: Palestinian prisoners return to Gaza and the West Bank
In line with the Gaza agreement, a total of 1966 Palestinian prisoners are to be released from Israeli jails. The first buses with freed prisoners arrived in the West Bank and Gaza yesterday. Sputnik captures the emotional moments of their return to Khan Yunis and Ramallah.