X22 Report Ep. 2920a - The Biden Administration/[CB] Have Backed Themselves Into A Corner, No Way Out

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2920a - Nov 8, 2022
The Biden Administration/[CB] Have Backed Themselves Into A Corner, No Way Out
The Biden administration is now trapped in the agenda of the [WEF]/[CB], there is no way out. The people are seeing the economy break down and the they know who is responsible. People are having a difficult time with auto payments and making ends meet and the [Fed] actions are having the opposite effect.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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