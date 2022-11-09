Create New Account
X22 Report Ep. 2920a - The Biden Administration/[CB] Have Backed Themselves Into A Corner, No Way Out
GalacticStorm
Published 20 days ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2920a - Nov 8, 2022

The Biden Administration/[CB] Have Backed Themselves Into A Corner, No Way Out

The Biden administration is now trapped in the agenda of the [WEF]/[CB], there is no way out. The people are seeing the economy break down and the they know who is responsible. People are having a difficult time with auto payments and making ends meet and the [Fed] actions are having the opposite effect.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

