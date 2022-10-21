Food Forest Tour With Jim

When we invest in growing food locally, rather than lawns, we start to solve the problems of the world. It is a time and energy asset. I don't grow the food, we design a system that takes care of itself. Follow Jim on a tour of a food forest at Galts Landing.
