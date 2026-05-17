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With Waymo robotaxis now operating in 11 major U.S. markets, these fully autonomous Jaguar I-PACE SUVs are becoming increasingly visible to everyday folks. This wider rollout means more public encounters and more viral footage capturing robotaxis in the wild.
One such incident occurred in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood this week, where residents told local media outlet WSB-TV that more than 50 empty Waymo SUVs flooded their tiny street.
"It's almost every little cul-de-sac in our area, so I think it's a problem," one neighbor on Battleview Drive told WSB's Steve Gehlbach.
The Battleview resident said, "I think yesterday morning we had 50 cars come through between 6 and 7."
It's not just Battleview; other residents in the area say empty robotaxis have been repeatedly circling their streets in growing numbers over the past several weeks.
Residents told the local outlet that the robotaxis are not picking up passengers, raising concerns that the activity is excessive and potentially dangerous, especially for families with children nearby.
Expect more stories like this as robotaxi deployment ramps up nationwide. We have provided readers with enough context about robotaxi deployments (see here and here).
Just wait until local resistance movements, similar to data centers, begin …
Source @https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/50-empty-waymos-invade-upscale-tiny-atlanta-neighborhood
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