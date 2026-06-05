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Can Nigel Farage Reform the Uk? With Basil Valentine, Benjamin Buckley, James Freeman & Mike Ryan on The Protagonists.
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Can Nigel Farage Reform the Uk? It's a long road to the next UK election and anything can happen. However the momentum is with Nigel Farage and Reform UK because of the deep mess both sides of Government have created. A mess that will take years to rectify. Nigel is a creature of the establishment and a wiley politician. He also has the media on side and a mainstream platform to speak from. So is he invincible? Will Rupert Lowe's party Restore have a decent chance now that Ben Habib's party is out of the running. Or is this fantasy? Nigel does have skeletons in his closet and many enemies. Does he working hard enough to take the top job? It was noted that Nigel Farage registered 'absent' from the last 77 votes in Parliament. And since becoming MP Farage has collected £2m from other jobs and of course there are questions about his undeclared gifts. Let's ask our panel of seasoned political commentators about the rise and rise of Nigel Farage and if he really can reform UK and if not, why not Mike Ryan HOST. GUESTS: Basil Valentine is a political analyst, former host at Today's News Talk and regular contributor to UK Column and The Sunday Wire. Benjamin Buckley is an entrepreneur and Restore Britain member. James Freeman is a former British MEP, Head of UK Trade & Business Inflation Statistics. UK Media personality and TNT Presenter. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world.

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james freemannigel faragemike ryanthe protagoniststhe world today
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