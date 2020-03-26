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The PRE PLANNED Global Response To COVID-19 And The ENDGAME Agenda EXPOSED With James Corbett!! (MIRRORED)
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1058 views • March 26, 2020
The PRE PLANNED Global Response To COVID-19 And The ENDGAME Agenda EXPOSED With James Corbett!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/y4B-y372qp4
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demoneti...
We are living in unprecedented times. The powers that ought not to be are trashing the global economy and they are doing it in ways that some of us could have never have imagined, so the question isn’t “has the government overreacted” because we know they clearly have! The question now is “can we come back from this”? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with James Corbett of The Corbett Report about the pre planned repose to Covid-19, how governments all over the world are using this to gain a tighter grip of control and most importantly what you can do to protect yourself and your family moving forward in these vary trying and uncertain times.
To learn more from James subscribe to his channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettr...
Cryptocurrencies:
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Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/y4B-y372qp4
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demoneti...
We are living in unprecedented times. The powers that ought not to be are trashing the global economy and they are doing it in ways that some of us could have never have imagined, so the question isn’t “has the government overreacted” because we know they clearly have! The question now is “can we come back from this”? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with James Corbett of The Corbett Report about the pre planned repose to Covid-19, how governments all over the world are using this to gain a tighter grip of control and most importantly what you can do to protect yourself and your family moving forward in these vary trying and uncertain times.
To learn more from James subscribe to his channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettr...
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/...
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfo...
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
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