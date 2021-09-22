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Project Veritas - USA Today Trying to Fact Check Our Claims in #CovidVaxExposed Part 1 - OKeefe Says He Will Sue (09.22.21)
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206 views • September 22, 2021
USA Today's Daniel Funke (@dpfunke) is trying to fact check and have Project Veritas videos removed.
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Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship.
Want Project Veritas to send you Part 2 directly? Sign up at: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/206F7438CF526768
Support the mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
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IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Mission Statement
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship.
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