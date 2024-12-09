The Martyrdom of Hareth and Hammam One Buried, One Withheld





While imprisoned, the father of martyrs Hareth and Hammam Hashash lost his sons—one buried and the other withheld by Israeli authorities. He shares his hope for Hammam’s return for a dignified burial and his faith in the resistance leadership.

Interview: The father of Hareth and Hammam Hashash.

Reporting: Obada Tahayne

Filmed: 03/12/2024

