Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a66MG-wCAc
Video Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching
Link to buy the book: https://covidthroughoureyes.com.au/products/covid-through-our-eyes-an-australian-story-of-mistakes-mistreatment-and-misinformation
Doctor Uses Ivermectin To Effectively Treat Post-Vaccine Syndrome!
In this video, Dr. John Campbell interviews Professor Robert Clancy on post-COVID vaccine syndrome (PCVS), a condition affecting up to 12% of vaccinated individuals with symptoms like severe fatigue, brain fog, and energy-activated exhaustion.
Clancy shares evidence from German studies and his clinical experience treating patients successfully with ivermectin, often seeing dramatic symptom relief in 60% of cases.