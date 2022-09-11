Queen Elizabeth’s passing after 70 years on the throne, it’s God’s prophetic number and the end times frames

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Queen Elizabeth become a Queen on Feb 6, 1952 and her passing on Sept 8, 2022 … yes her reign for seventy years and seven months ! It’s clearly 70 and 7 God’s prophetic judgment numbers during 7 years tribulation to fulfill 70 weeks of Daniel prophecy, the rapture is high likely by the end of 2022 and then 7 years tribulation 2023