John Rich tells Trump why People at his rallies boo when he talks about vaccines

John Rich: When it was all over, I had won the whole show on that finale was live TV, NBC. There was over 20 million people watching that Trump goes and the winner of celebrity apprentice is.... John Rich. And confetti starts falling and I stood up and go, Oh my god, wow. Can't believe it.

Show host: I want you to tell when he asked you why he's getting booted his rallies, yeah, and he asked you, he wanted your advice.

John Rich: What is the best way to serve someone well? Is it to tell them what they want to hear, or is it to tell them what they need to hear knowing they're not going to like what you have to say? Are you serving them well by BS ing them? No, you're not. So I'm sitting around a table not much bigger than this one. It's Trump in the center. I'm just to his left. Herschel Walker is just to his right. Marsha Blackburn, Senator Bill Haggerty and Lindsey Graham, we're sitting there, and everybody's eating their food and sitting elbow to elbow with them. It's about an hour into dinner. I hadn't said a word. Just been listening. Trump gets to eat, and you've seen him do this move right here. Okay, that's what he does. He goes, Can I ask you a question? John Rich. He never calls me John. John Rich. I look at him and I go, Yes, sir. What's the question? He goes, Well, you do a lot of big shows, like you're an entertainer. Yes, sir. You play for really big crowds. I go, I do. I play for really big crowds for a long time. Because Have you seen these rallies I'm doing? Like, it's 30, 40,000 people. I said, Yeah, it's unbelievable. He goes. So here's the question, why are people booing me at my rallies when I bring up the vaccine? This is the question from the president United States, a guy who is very proud at that moment of the fact that he was able to stomp the gas pedal and get that thing out, because he's under the impression this is going to fix the problem. Operation, warp speed, that's it. Yeah. Okay. So here's a guy who, to his own admission, one of the biggest egos on the earth, and he's very proud of this. And I respect him. There is no limit. But I'm being asked a very direct question. Looked at him and I said, Okay, I'm gonna tell you the answer, and you're not gonna like it. He goes, Okay, what's the answer? looking at me like this. I said, let me start off by saying this, we, the American people, do not trust the people that you were forced to trust at the time when this was happening. Let's start there. And I said, by the people we don't trust here's who I mean, the FDA, the CDC, the NIH the WHO Fauci and all the rest of them. I said, Mr. President, we consider them to be a bunch of murderous depopulationist psychopaths. He goes, unbelievable. No, he is stunned that I said that. I said, Now lemme tell you why they're booing you. I said because all of them, including me, I said I would boo you. I would boo you really. I would boo you really, if you brought that up. And here's why. And he's looking at me, and I'm thinking to myself, this is the last time this guy's gonna invite me to anything. Yeah, he's never gonna call me again, I'm throwing massive shade on a former president's, in his mind, one of his biggest accomplishments. And it dawned on me, nobody had told the man what I was telling him right now, because they all work for him. They all got something to gain from him. They're not going to tell him this because they're not serving him well. I don't work for him, and I think a lot of him, and I want him to understand the truth about it. So I said, here's the problem, here's why they're booing you, Mr. President, because every human being out in that rally, either themselves or they know someone directly, who has been harmed by the vaccine or has even died from it, including me. I said I got members of my own family who were forced to take it against their will to keep their jobs, and now they've got all kinds of problems, big problems, heart problems, lung problems, and he's looking at me, and he looks around the table, and he goes, This is unbelievable. I mean, he goes, is this? Does anyone? Has anyone else heard this? Herschel Walker. He was running for Senate at the time. He goes, Mr. President. I mean, down in Georgia, my constituents come up at my rallies. And what John just said, Man, I hear every single day looks over at Marsha. ...Okay, Trump ended that by saying: so I guess no more vaccine talk...

04/08/2025 - Standing in God's Light: John Rich's Fearless Path: Ep 50 Try That in a Small Town Podcast: https://youtu.be/5U91LEsFfug?si=kN-Yo4qY1jvp53XA