So You Think You Can Hide? 05/10/2022

Today we look at the latest technology in drones. Drones not controlled by humans, their flight skill is all Artificial Intelligence. It has now been programmed to be "slaughterbots" - killing a person in the forehead with 100% accuracy. You input the target's age, gender, and ethnicity, and the drone kills that person by face recognition. Will these be used in the Tribulation to hunt those that refuse the Mark of the Beast?00:00 Stan’s Vision04:01 Drone Footage08:36 Call to Kill Christians as “Unbelievers”13:17 The Specialist22:03 Super Soldiers27:02 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112