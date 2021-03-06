TruNews - 6/3/21*

Jun 3, 2021MONETIZING MISCARRIAGE: DOMINO’S PIZZA HELPS ABBY SHAPIRO CASH IN ON MISERYCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, guest hosts Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Witzke respond to viewer emails and comments on filling in for Rick Wiles and Edward Szall. Patrick Howley joins the Godcast to help sort through the latest release of the Fauci emails as he is being kicked to the COVID curb. Milo opens up regarding his journey of recovery from his ‘homosexualist’ lifestyle. The team exposes the shocking monetization of miscarriage by Abby Shapiro, the sister of Ben Shapiro.Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/03/21.🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥*mirror