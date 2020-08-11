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JUST WOW! REALLY LOSING IT ON INNOCENT SHOPPERS IN WALMART - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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147 views • August 11, 2020
The MASKED COVIDIOTS are out in full force, I see them, Brian Young sees them, and I am sure you see them too. This KAREN and her husband should be worried about Obesity, Diabetes, and High Blood Pressure, not the COVID19 PLANdemic HOAX. It is so hard to get people to realize the MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS IS ALL FAKE, that they need to turn off the news, and start doing their own research to Wake Up. Even if the masks did work, and they definitely do not, these people have chosen to put their TRUST and FAITH into masks and the vaccinations to come. If you beLIEve that masks and vaccinations protect you, then DON'T WORRY, BE HAPPY, but stop trying to FORCE YOUR IGNORANCE ONTO OTHERS THAT STILL HAVE WORKING BRAINS. That is why I think subconsciously they know they are being lied to, but they don't want to die alone, so they try to force TRUTHERS to also die with them by wearing Face Masks and then lining up for the upcoming GMO RNA/DNA Altering Vaccinations that will be rolling out soon. These COVIDIOTS need to WAKE UP to the Truth that the PLANdemic was ALWAYS FAKE, and the Flu Season ended back in early April.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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