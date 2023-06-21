Create New Account
The Antichrist Restrained, Revealed, and Exposed (Resistance Rising! with Johnny Cirucci)
White Horse Media
Published Wednesday

Steve Wohlberg and Johnny Cirucci explain how Jesus Christ (not Antichrist) fulfilled Daniel 9:26-27, and how the papacy is the real Antichrist described in 2 Thessalonians 2:1-7, in contrast to modern myths.

Keywords
steve wohlbergwhite horse mediathe antichrist restrained

