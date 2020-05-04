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Bro Dave Ch. #8 – Was Billy Graham Born Again? - Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
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5 views • May 04, 2020
Br. Dave dares to question one of the most respected theologians in the world, by suggesting that Americans have more faith in Billy Graham than they do in Jesus Christ. Read also, Brother Dave’s article, “The Born Again Myth” - click this link http://goo.gl/covR6J ...and please be sure to watch chapter 8 of Survivors if you haven't already https://youtu.be/4RzelaJT31M
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music Info Artist: Dexter Britain Song: Hollow World Album: Creative Commons Vol. 3 License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #BillyGraham #BrotherDave
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music Info Artist: Dexter Britain Song: Hollow World Album: Creative Commons Vol. 3 License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #BillyGraham #BrotherDave
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