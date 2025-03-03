BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Deadly Immunity - Government Cover-up of a Mercury/Autism Scandal by Robert F Kennedy Jr (2005)
45 views • 2 months ago

When a study revealed that mercury in childhood vaccines may have caused autism in thousands of kids, the government rushed to conceal the data -- and to prevent parents from suing drug companies for their role in the epidemic. 

 

In 2005, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote an article that was co-published by Rolling Stone magazine and Salon.com about the connection between the vaccine preservative thimerosal and the autism epidemic. After several revisions to the article and nearly 6 years after the original publication date, Salon.com retracted the article from its website archives without consideration or opportunity for rebuttal. 

 

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/deadly-immunity-government-cover-mercuryautism-scandal/ 


vaccinesautismvaccinationvaccinemercurymsgrobert f kennedy jrthimerosalaluminiumautism epidemicgovernment coverupammonium sulfateformaldehydesimpsonwoodpolysorbate 80rolling stone magazinenorcross georgiabenzethonium chloridephenoxyethanolantifreezelatex rubber
