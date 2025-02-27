DOGE, Suitcase Nukes & Massive Arrests 02/27/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just because President Trump is back in Office, trying to drain the swamp, does not mean we can sit back and relax. We are in for some very bad times, and today Pastor Stan share what lies ahead for our Nation.
00:00Intro
05:17Internal Revolution
08:29Suitcase Nukes
13:22Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
19:02The Next 911
22:00Potassium Iodide & Radiation
26:21Our Sponsors