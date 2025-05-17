© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH' – Orban thunders against Ukraine's thirst to join EU while campaigning against Hungary
"⚠️ This is no game: if we admit Ukraine, we admit war into the Union as well," the Hungarian PM posted on 📱.
He also warned of "pro-war propaganda" being spread in Hungary using foreign money.
'If we admit Ukraine, we admit WAR into EU as well'
PM Orban says 'FOREIGN money' spreading 'pro-war propaganda' in Hungary.
And Zelensky's launching 'CAMPAIGN' against his country.