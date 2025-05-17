'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH' – Orban thunders against Ukraine's thirst to join EU while campaigning against Hungary

"⚠️ This is no game: if we admit Ukraine, we admit war into the Union as well," the Hungarian PM posted on 📱.

He also warned of "pro-war propaganda" being spread in Hungary using foreign money.

