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Christmas Chicken Crumble Casserole (The 4C)
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40 views • December 24, 2019
Cooking With Benoit prepares a Christmas crumble chicken casserole, also known as the 4C.
Benoit has got the hat, he has got the recipe, let's cook good food because the 4C's on.
The French Word of the Day is : Cuisses de poulet for chicken thighs
Recipe :
4 chicken thighs
2 peeled tomatoes
1 medium size onion
1 large size carrot
1 garlic clove
2oz soft butter
half a pound of soaked white beans
2oz bread crumbs
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Benoit has got the hat, he has got the recipe, let's cook good food because the 4C's on.
The French Word of the Day is : Cuisses de poulet for chicken thighs
Recipe :
4 chicken thighs
2 peeled tomatoes
1 medium size onion
1 large size carrot
1 garlic clove
2oz soft butter
half a pound of soaked white beans
2oz bread crumbs
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
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