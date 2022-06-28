Summer walk in the park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB0LHNybcc0

Decided to put together a short video. Found the sources. In the summer we went for a walk in the park and I tried to shoot on a Sony Xperia 5-2 phone in the Cinema PRO application. It is designed for professional video shooting. 4k H.265 10bit 4:2:2 HLG





As well as a new community from a professional video studio for shooting content on a phone Top Content https://vk.com/topcontent2022

mobilography for professionals and amateurs, photo, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly TopContent community





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