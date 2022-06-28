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Summer walk in the park
shipshard
shipshard
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33 views • June 28, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB0LHNybcc0 

Decided to put together a short video. Found the sources. In the summer we went for a walk in the park and I tried to shoot on a Sony Xperia 5-2 phone in the Cinema PRO application. It is designed for professional video shooting. 4k H.265 10bit 4:2:2 HLG


As well as a new community from a professional video studio for shooting content on a phone Top Content https://vk.com/topcontent2022 

mobilography for professionals and amateurs, photo, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly TopContent community


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ 

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

Keywords
travelentertainmentnatureforestphotographyoutdoorsnational geographicsummerwildliferelaxationlaketourismparkwalksbeautiful naturemobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographymobile photographysmartphone videographyphoto on the phonevideo on the phonefilming on the phonenative naturerelaxation in nature
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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