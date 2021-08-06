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Shocking: Brennan Illegal Gun Running to Muslim Brotherhood
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62 views • August 06, 2021
Obama's pick for CIA Director John Brennan, a recently exposed covert Muslim, is behind a heavy weapons (MANPADS) and gun running operation to the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria. Tom discusses this illegal covert operation in the blockbuster book "Benghazi, the Definitive Story."
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